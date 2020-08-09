Letter to the editor: Arntzen checked herself out of conversation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As if every child, parent, grandparent, teacher, administrator and community member isn’t worried sick about opening schools in a pandemic, now comes our current Montana.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen blaming Governor Bullock for leaving her out of the COVID conversation (Guest Op Ed, The Billings Gazette, July 31, 2020).

Seriously? That’s what she wants to talk about? No one left Arntzen out. She checked herself out long ago.

Ask any administrator with a spine what has happened to the Office of Public Instruction since Arntzen was elected. Ask working educators why none of them have contributed to Arntzen’s campaign. Ask the many employees of OPI why they resigned. Heck, ask Arntzen to add, subtract or name her deputy superintendents. Ask her where she was when this governor was trying to move the Legislature on preschool or higher ed or even keeping kids from dropping out at 16. Ask how she voted on kindergarten. Ask about her participation with ALEC.

Then ask yourself if you trust the future of our children to Governor Bullock or Betsy DeVos’ disciple Elsie Arntzen.