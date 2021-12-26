Letter to the editor: Arntzen playing political games

On May 5, 2020, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen posted a message for Teacher Appreciation Day. She stated “on this Teacher Appreciation Day more than ever, Montanans honor your efforts to go above and beyond in these very unusual times…I know how hard you work to ensure that each and every one of your precious students receives the world class education they deserve.”

Fast forward one year, and the superintendent joins the national bandwagon on so-called “parental rights,” attending rallies all over Montana and even in the Washington D.C. “swamp.” For someone who has championed local control through her entire tenure, it sure looks like she’s focusing on the clearly orchestrated national political campaign by a man named Christopher Rufo, who saw an opportunity to capitalize on this particular American moment to use teachers and public schools as pawns in the ever-present culture wars.

Why? Arntzen is term-limited and needs to establish a strong base in order to run for state or federal office in 2024. Political climbers come and go, but Montana’s public schools and their dedicated teachers and staff will continue to provide a world-class education to every child. You’re welcome, Superintendent Arntzen.