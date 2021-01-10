Letter to the editor: Arrogant not to wear a mask

Not wearing a mask is a lot like believing in God. If you wear a mask and you are right, there is no virus, then no harm done. You have nothing to lose. However, if you don't wear a mask and there is a virus, there is a price to pay. Only all of us lose, not just you. It’s simple vanity and arrogance not to wear a mask.
Remember "pride goeth before a fall." The devil's sin was pride, wanting to be God. So aren't you being omniscient and playing God when you know it all and don't wear a mask? What arrogance! Please wear a mask for all of our sake.
Albert Wise
Billings