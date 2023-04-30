SB 295 is a dangerous bill that makes it all too easy for grizzly bears to be shot and killed at the whim of landowners. This bill would go into effect on the condition that grizzly bears are delisted at the federal level, and it would allow any livestock owner, or person they authorize, to kill grizzlies on their property without a permit if they believe them to be a threat.

There is no specific language defining what “threatening” behavior is, nor is there a defined distance that a bear must be in proximity to livestock or a human to be considered a threat. This means that a grizzly could be killed regardless of its behavior or location.

SB 295 would not require livestock owners to use nonlethal deterrents before shooting at a grizzly on public lands, essentially opening them up to open season. Grizzly bears are an essential part of our ecosystem and deserve to be protected. It is critical that we help to recover our grizzly population on public lands, not gun them down.

Protect our grizzly bears. Please call Governor Gianforte (406) 444-3111 and ask him to veto SB 295.

Delia Schmidt Missoula