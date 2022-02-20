Letter to the editor: At least one Republican spoke up

I knew there was a Republican out there who would question the Republican Party's censure of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, as well as the RNC's chairwoman referring to the awful insurrection upon the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as "legitimate political discourse." And, I was not at all surprised it would be someone from Montana who would speak out against the censure and the words used to describe the uprising.

I applaud former governor Marc Racicot's rejection of the party's censuring of the two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee who seek the truth even though rejected by their party.

Racicot is also correct in noting these actions could cost the Republicans in 2022's midterm election.

I'm not from Montana but I learned to fly fish in the wilderness streams near Kalispell and at 92 years old I have always had great respect for the people of Montana especially for their love of their country.

Tom Osterman

Cincinnati

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0