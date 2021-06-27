Letter to the editor: Attacks on Stone-Manning are egregious

In Montana, outdoor recreation and public lands are two of the things Montanans cherish. It’s what drives our local economies and brings billions of dollars to our state each year. That’s why we need effective leaders to support our recreation opportunities and find balance with all the different groups that are interested in public lands management.
Tracy Stone-Manning has worked to steward public lands for more than 25 years through her work in public service and with multiple conservation organizations. Now she has been nominated to oversee the management of over 245 million acres of public lands across the nation as the next BLM director.
Despite broad support from industry groups, outdoor recreationists, and local elected officials who have worked with Tracy on public lands issues, a few U.S. senators — who have never worked with Stone-Manning — have pushed false allegations and misinformation about her in an effort to undermine her nomination. These partisan attacks have no place in our government.
Sen. Daines has failed Montanans by not defending Stone-Manning as one of our own, an avid hunter and hiker who has been backed by over 100 different conservation organizations, conservative hunting groups, and former BLM and U.S. Forest Service administrators. It’s time for Sen. Daines to stop the partisan attacks.
JW Westman
Park City