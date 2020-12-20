Letter to the editor: Attempt to silence legislators is counterproductive

As has been the case in past years, certain men in the Montana Legislature are already trying to put the “ladies" in their place.

This year, they are flatly trying to shut them up.

On Dec. 7-8, as the 2021 legislative session began there were several times male legislators attempted to silence female legislators.

Rep. Maryann Dunwell was giving public testimony, representing a constituent. Rep. Usher and Rep. Skees both objected to Dunwell’s testimony. At one point, both Rep. Skees and Rep. Knudsen asked a staff member to cut Dunwell’s microphone and mute remote participants.

She, like they, was elected.

Then, again, Rep. Usher from Billings, interacting with Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy on issues her constituents have with COVID-19, called her comments "emotional" and "insulting,” adding it’s a “waste of my afternoon.”

Cutting off female legislators, not letting them speak. We have many pressing issues to tackle. Attempting to silence any elected officials is counterproductive and we need diverse voices in our state capital.