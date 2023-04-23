The Heights Water Board has been protecting our water usage since the inception of our district by negotiating our rights with the city of Billings Water District. They have negotiated in a fair and responsible manner for years. Not only have they protected our rates, but the jobs of the current employees as well. They have maintained a reliable and clean water supply and system for all of us.

The current board members, Brandon Hurst and Dave Graves, are up for re-election. During their terms as members, they have protected the negotiating rights and water rights for our district. They deserve to be re-elected to continue the progression and stability of the district. If there is a change in board members, there is no assurance our negotiating rights would continue. Thank you for your vote to protect our rights as Heights residents.