As the Montana state director for a nonprofit focused on animal wellness, I was horrified to read a new comprehensive report on horse slaughter that largely ties into our great state. The report may be accessed by this link: http://bit.ly/3lmwzvq and includes a graphic and detailed view of what is actually happening to our American horses that are being hauled off to slaughterhouses on foreign land to be packaged as meat for non-Americans to eat.

The report focuses on auctions in Montana and other states that are especially cruel to horses.

Billings holds one of the largest slaughter horse sales in the country. After the Montana sale, the slaughter horses are seen put into pens where they stay overnight, without access to shelter, even in the harsh Montana winter months. It is the kill buyer’s responsibility how and how many horses he loads into his trailer, and there is no oversight by the auction. There are severely overloaded trailers and excessive force being used (slamming gates on the horse, beating, hitting over the head with a stick, poking) to get the animals into the trailer, the report documents.

This report, which was jointly done by Animal Wellness Action, Center for a Humane Economy and Animals’ Angels, shows photos of horses with bloody injuries even before they reach the border, and then it gets worse.

Why keep such a revolting industry on life support when we have much better choices that afford equines the dignity and respect they deserve?

Carolyn Hall

Whitefish