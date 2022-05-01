Letter to the editor: Award not that impressive

When I was running for the Montana Supreme Court I did not mention the five air medals I received for flying in combat in Vietnam. In the same year, 2014, Ryan Zinke was running for Congress and his campaign was always making a big deal about him being awarded the Bronze Star which is equivalent to the air medal in order of precedent. I asked him one time if he would make public the citation that accompanied the award of his two Bronze Stars. Interestingly he never did. The citation to accompany the award would indicate where he was in combat and other details. Also a bronze issued for combat would have a "V" device on it.
For non veterans or veterans who have not been in combat, having someone say that they received the Bronze Star might be impressive. For those of us who have been in combat it would only be impressive if the award was made because someone had been in combat. Otherwise it is just awarded for being the commander's pet. Some of us would say it was awarded for butt kissing. Don't we have enough people like that in Congress.
Dr. W. David Herbert
