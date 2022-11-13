Letter to the editor: Ballots were handled with precision and care

No matter how many victories you counted or defeats you experienced as voters, you can be proud of the Montana election process. As a volunteer who took the election judge training, I spent two days helping in a process that was so tedious, so scrupulous and very exacting.

Although I have never missed a single opportunity to vote, I really had no idea how carefully my ballot was scrutinized and with what painstaking steps each ballot was handled. I have never been with such dedicated workers who worked long hours to see the job get done. No short cuts were taken, and a seriousness prevailed each day since the processing started.

There was patience and openness that set the example for all of the volunteers. Questions were welcomed and it soon became apparent that those in positions of authority understood the whole process and could step into any role as needs arose.

It was truly an honor to have participated. The only discomfiture I experienced was learning that many people did not take their responsibility and privilege offered to them. Instead they chose not to vote. We are lucky to live in a democracy where elections are to be trusted by officials who take their duties so seriously. Anyone who learned about the voting process would be amazed how his/her ballot was handled with precision and care.

Joan McCracken

Billings