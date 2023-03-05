Our fearless Republican leaders in Helena seem to “think” that drag readings should be banned to viewers younger than age 18. That’s HB 359. Pre-school children, however, are allowed to attend a ballet, written by a Russian, called the Nutcracker, which shows women and male dancers in skimpy costumes.

Maybe our fearless leaders have never seen a live performance of any ballet, much less the Christmas-time favorite. Well I have, and there were women ballerinas leaping around in skimpy skirts that even showed their panties at times. The leading male dancer was totally indecent in his revealing tights cavorting around, and he wasn’t even wearing a tutu. This performance is for child viewing.

The ballet certainly had a “tendency to excite lustful thoughts” in children as feared by the fearless leaders. But the author of HB 359 thinks reading to children while completely clothed is abuse of children and that the drag readers need more control. Republican Jed Hinkle wondered “why are they so intent on reading to children?” What might he think after seeing children enjoying the Nutcracker ballet?

Yet HB 359 got an initial approval in the House, while the Nutcracker ballet continues to totally “excite lustful thoughts” in our children. Don’t get me started on kids gathering at a ranch branding. Mountain oysters? Really. This used to be Montana.

Maggi Buttrell

Laurel