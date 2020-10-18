 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Barrett was unflappable

The Supreme Court hearings turned into a rout of the esteemed Democrat politicos. It was Gen. Grant at Richmond all over again. The manner in which Amy Coney Barrett handled senators Leahy and Klobuchar was stunning. Even the below-the-belt tactics of Sen. Hirono could not rattle or daunt the brilliant mother of seven. Barrett was an unflappable woman, the likes of which the wolves had never seen. In the end, the hearings turned into empty attacks on her because of President Trump. What a bitter pill for Sen. Blumenthal and his allies to swallow.

Frank Dahl

Billings

