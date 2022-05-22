Letter to the editor: Barry Usher is a servant of Montana

I was introduced to Barry Usher as a new member of the Montana Legislature in 2017. It was immediately evident that Barry was a man of conviction, principle and character. His background in law enforcement made him a natural selection for the Judiciary committee where he ultimately served as chairman.

Barry is truly a Constitutional Conservative, a man who serves his constituents and all Montanans with honor. His record earned him the endorsements of the truly conservative organizations in Montana as well as his conservative peers.

Barry has a primary opponent who has run as a Republican and voted as a Democrat for the four terms I have served with her. Votes don’t lie. If you vote 50% of the time as a Democrat, you have no business labeling yourself as a Republican. You are simply deceiving the people who elected you.

Barry is a servant of Montana. His ethics and authenticity made him a leader among the Republicans in the Montana House. He will make an exceptional addition to the Montana Senate.

I endorse Barry with the full confidence that he will continue his exceptional service in the Senate. I encourage the citizens of Senate District 20 to vote for Barry Usher in the upcoming primary election on June 7.

Brad Tschida

Missoula

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0