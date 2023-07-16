This month we celebrate the 247th birthday of American independence. Often we set off fireworks to commemorate the celebration. I live within the city of Billings and I don't like fireworks because my spastic cerebral palsy. Fireworks are not legal to shoot off within the city of Billings, and it isn't my place my to stop someone from expressing their freedom. I ask you to keep this in mind.

Please be considerate of those who are trying to sleep at night and stop shooting fireworks at a reasonable time. There may be a doctor needing to do an emergency surgery to save someone's life but didn't sleep well because of fireworks. College students may have an exam that determines whether they get into the college of their choice or allows them to pursue the career they've always wanted. Or a single mother who is applying for a job so she can feed the family and give them the opportunities they need for a successful life.