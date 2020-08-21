Letter to the editor: Be safe near railroad tracks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no better place to be during the summer than Montana. Wide open spaces and long August days have been treasured more than ever this year. As summer comes to a close, though, we shift our focus to harvest and sending the kids back to school. It’s a good time to remind friends and family about safety near railroad tracks. Remember that if you see railroad tracks, there will be a train! You can protect yourself and loved ones by following these safety tips:

Look and listen for trains as you approach any railroad crossing — obey all signs, warning lights and gates.

Trains are quieter and faster than you think — never try to beat a train.

Always expect a train on any track, in any direction; avoid distractions when you approach a crossing.

Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.

Railroad bridges and tunnels are extremely dangerous. Railroad bridges are not diving platforms. Never walk on a bridge or enter a tunnel.