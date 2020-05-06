Letter to the editor: Be thankful for rail workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While we’re all identifying ways to support each other during an unprecedented challenge, the critical role of the supply chain has become even more apparent. Front-line workers of all stripes are working tirelessly to keep the economy moving and bring us the goods we rely on in the face of COVID-19.

The multimodal network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moving 54 tons of goods for every American each year is at the heart of this effort, with freight rail serving as a critical backbone industry. Trains haul 110 million tons of goods throughout Montana every year, delivering everything we rely on — from essential consumer goods and food to the chemicals used to make medicines to the fuel that generates electricity.

Like other businesses, the freight rail network is appropriately deemed “critical infrastructure” by the federal government. Thousands of railroad employees and contractors are working 24/7 to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.

Let us convey our deep appreciation for the railroad men and women, along with all transportation employees, who work on the supply chain front lines to keep society and the economy moving during this critical time.

Michael Gaynor