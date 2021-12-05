Letter to the editor: Be vigilant against COVID and wear masks

We are a poor example of a village.

In the past two days, I have picked up my grandsons after school and we’ve gone to some stores to buy them something to eat. All the children come out of the school with masks on.

We go to a store and I was the only adult with a mask on in the entire place. We are a better village than this, Billings. COVID cases and deaths are still on the rise; 439 blue flags ‘decorate’ the lawn in front of RiverStone Health Clinic (and counting), one for each person who died of COVID in Yellowstone County. The Navy has just deployed health care workers to help a completely overwhelmed health system in this city.

I believe in science. I believe that with vaccines, masks and social distancing, we can bring a sharp curb to this pandemic. If it takes a village to raise a child, we are a sorry lot for our children. Superintendent Greg Upham had enough sense to start the school year with a mask mandate. By and large, parents and students have made the choice to abide by that evidence-based mandate.

So, why is it OK for the majority of adults in our community to not wear masks? We are a poor example of a village who is trying to raise its children in a safe manner.