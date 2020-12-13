Letter to the editor: Believing a lie

Attorney General Tim Fox, Thank you for joining the Texas lawsuit and enabling the president's farce of widespread election fraud. Have you actually read the filing? It's filled with gems like the "statistical analysis" stating that the chance of Biden winning any of the four swing states as of 3 a.m. on Nov. 4 is one in a quadrillion. For reference, that's the same order of magnitude of winning the Powerball jackpot then the Lucky for Life jackpot the next day. That doesn't raise a red flag about the junk in the lawsuit?

There's also a section on the Dominion machines. Georgia ran those machines, then hand counted, and machine counted again with consistent results. How can that happen if the machines are changing votes?

Are you really buying into this lawsuit? The simple fact is that there may be some minor inconsistencies, but no fraud that would change the election results. This has been confirmed by Trump appointees and allies including Barr, Krebs, and Kemp. What is really going on can be summed up with this quote: "If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself." - Joseph Goebbels.

Todd Rydquist

Billings

