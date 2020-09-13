Letter to the editor: Bennett deserves our votes

There are a lot of reasons to vote for Bryce Bennett for Montana’s Secretary of State, though I didn't know some of them until I learned more about the job and the man. My main idea of the secretary of state's office was that it oversees elections, sending out ballots and interpreting election laws. That's an extremely important part of the office, and if it isn't done right, it can cost a lot of money to fix, as it did in 2018 when voter guides had to be reprinted at a cost of $265,000. In the Legislature, Bennett worked to improve voting by mail to make sure everyone can receive a ballot and vote in time.