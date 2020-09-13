Letter to the editor: Bennett deserves our votes

There are a lot of reasons to vote for Bryce Bennett for Montana’s Secretary of State, though I didn't know some of them until I learned more about the job and the man. My main idea of the secretary of state's office was that it oversees elections, sending out ballots and interpreting election laws. That's an extremely important part of the office, and if it isn't done right, it can cost a lot of money to fix, as it did in 2018 when voter guides had to be reprinted at a cost of $265,000. In the Legislature, Bennett worked to improve voting by mail to make sure everyone can receive a ballot and vote in time.
The secretary of state is also one of five members of the Montana Land Board that oversees the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The board meets once a month and decisions are made that affect our public lands and management policies. Bennett is a fierce defender of public lands and will take that part of the job seriously.
Bryce Bennett has received recognition and awards for protecting Main Street businesses, farms and ranches, and he has pledged to never let red tape get in the way of economic recovery from the pandemic. He has always fought to keep dark money out of Montana politics. A vote for Bryce Bennett is a vote for competence and for Montana values.
Lorraine Collins
Billings
