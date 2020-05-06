Letter to the editor: Bennion best for AG

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the most important races in the June 2 primary election is the one for Montana’s Attorney General. It is my opinion that this critical open seat would be best filled by Jon Bennion.

Jon has worked at the attorney general’s office for half of his legal career. He will hit the ground running the day he is sworn in. During his time there, he has been a strong partner with law enforcement around the state, especially concerning DUI reform, holding sex offenders accountable, getting the backlog of rape kits tested, and tackling drug crime.

Jon has been a friend for two decades. This is Jon’s first run for office but I have seen him work very hard to help other strong conservatives get elected. Now it is his time. That’s why I am voting for Jon Bennion for attorney general and I hope you will too.

Roy Brown

Billings

