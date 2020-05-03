Letter to the editor: Bennion essential to public safety

As an attorney dedicated solely to prosecuting violent crimes against women, I strongly support Jon Bennion to be Montana’s next attorney general. Bennion is a consummate professional, with the institutional knowledge needed to manage law enforcement across the state. Contrary to what partisan extremists believe, an ability to compromise is not a flaw, nor is it a sign of weakness. It is essential for effective governance, getting along with other human beings, and is even more important when it comes to public safety.
During recent legislative sessions, public safety has turned into a sharply partisan issue. Bennion, serving as Attorney General Fox’s chief deputy, deftly navigated competing party interests and brought legislators from both parties together to pass important legislation that enhanced law enforcement’s ability to hold the most dangerous and repeat abusers accountable. One would question the political benefits of legislation that leads to lengthier and more costly incarceration. Bennion supported these bills because it was simply the right thing to do.
Victims of domestic violence and human trafficking do not look to one party or the other for protection from their abusers. They look to law enforcement, a co-equal branch of government, that is meant to protect victims and punish abusers. I won’t agree with Bennion on everything, but on an issue as basic and essential as public safety, we need dispassionate, reasonable judgement in our next attorney general. Please join me in supporting Jon Bennion for attorney general on June 2.
Benjamin Halverson
Billings
