Letter to the editor: Bennion is right choice for attorney general

In an important position like attorney general, it's not a place to put a rookie who needs to be trained. That's why I'm supporting Republican Jon Bennion for attorney general.

For the last seven-and-a-half years, Jon Bennion has worked in the attorney general's office and has been in charge of key programs and efforts on combating drugs and alcohol abuse, getting all sexual assault kits tested, and human trafficking. He has experience in state and federal court on litigation to protect our constitutional rights and Montana's economic interests. He is not a career politician.

During his campaign for the office, he has showcased his values of hard work by traveling to every corner of the state to meet people. He's covered a lot of ground and I know he will keep that up if we hire him for this important job.

Fill in the dot on your Republican ballot for Jon Bennion this primary election. He's the right person for the job.

Lawrence T. McGovern

Billings

