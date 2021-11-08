Letter to the editor: Berglee no friend of Montana hunters

So, now Montana’s hunters are seeing the fallout from the debacle of a legislative session we had this year. Turns out Gov. Gianforte’s FWP is handing out elk tags to the Wilks Brothers of Texas, who conveniently gave to his campaign.

Their trophy ranch near Lewistown is bursting with elk, causing problems for their neighboring Montana ranchers while they purposely harbor a massive herd. They got eight bull tags for their family and get to designate another eight hunters. The public gets all of 16 cow elk hunts, as if that will do anything to control the herd.

This came about under Gianforte’s Fish and Wildlife Commission. But it was possible because of a bill carried by none other than our Rep. Seth Berglee. He sponsored this bill that was rammed through in the second to last day of the Legislature.

Remember that when he comes out talking about what a friend he is to Montana’s hunters.

JW Westman

Park City

