Letter to the editor: Beware of Critical Race Theory in schools

Critical Race Theory is being taught in all 50 states. As far as I know, it is not being taught in Montana’s K-12, but it is in our universities. There is a website, www.criticalrace.org tracking which schools in each state are teaching this theory to our children. According to the website, “For at least a generation, many colleges and universities have taught students that America fundamentally is a white supremacist regime in need of deconstruction. By offering an accompanying school curricula, the 1619 Project explicitly targets middle- and high-schoolers. But since the 1619 Project’s publication, tens of thousands of students in all 50 states have been taught parts of its curriculum.”
Many people who consider themselves “woke” have read books such as “White Fragility” and “How to Be an Anti-Racist.” Personally, I do not subscribe to the ideology that our country is systemically racist. I believe that Project 1619 is an attempt to tear down our country and install socialism/communism.
An alternative to this theory is the 1776 Project, spearheaded by Robert “Bob” Woodson Sr. He is the founder and president of the Woodson Center that works to support neighborhood grassroots leaders regarding family, community, and crime fighting. He is a civil rights and community development leader who strongly believes the narrative of the 1619 Project deprives blacks of the agency to improve their lives. He believes the narrative of systemic racism tells minority communities they have no power over their own lives.
1776 Unites, a school curriculum that has been downloaded thousands of times, tells the stories of how black Americans have found the strength to thrive and overcome. The message of 1776 United is that our lack of perfection as a nation shouldn’t keep us from celebrating what is good.
Another black conservative, Shelby Steele, is a political commentator specializing in race relations. His book, “White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights,” is a fine read. In the book he argues that "white institutions create policies such as affirmative action to give themselves moral authority, not to help blacks.” A strong case can be made that high crime, divorce, unemployment, and school drop outs are a result of liberal policies that have harmed the black community.
Steele also wrote and narrated the documentary film, “What Killed Michael Brown” in 2020. It is a thought provoking film that I highly recommend. It critically examines the narrative that the lives of minorities are mostly determined by white racism. Parents and concerned citizens, be aware that Critical Race Theory is being introduced in your schools. You have a say in what your children are being taught.
Wendy Johnson
Billings