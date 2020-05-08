Letter to the editor: Beware of hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine ruined my trip of a lifetime to Africa. A few years ago, I planned to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and then go on a photo safari. To protect against malaria I began taking hydroxychloroquine and quickly got sick. I began vomiting with a headache and could not eat and retain food. Initially, we thought it was food poisoning or altitude. I kept climbing weakly but ended losing 14 pounds in five days and was evacuated from summit camp. I tried, but was unable to go our planned five-day safari, still nauseous. Later, I was told there was a high percentage of people who have negative reactions to the drug. I'll probably never get back to Africa or Kilimanjaro — thanks hydroxychloroquine. So much for miracle cures.