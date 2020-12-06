Letter to the editor: Beware of insurance scams

I wonder if this is a unique situation or if anyone else has had similar problems after seeing so many similar insurance ads — zero premiums, zero co-pays, free fitness memberships, free transportation to doctor appointments, free meals delivered while one is recuperating, etc. As I understand it, Medicare Advantage Plans are offered by private insurance companies, not Medicare. Your Medicare is canceled and replaced by the insurance policy of your choice. I’d like to tell you of my experience with one of them.

On a very low income, I received Medicare at no cost; however, an insurance agent convinced me to go with her insurance at zero premiums, automatic prescriptions, and a $50 monthly allowance for over-the-counter needs ordered through the organization. It sounded good and I accepted.

I received a call from their pharmacy from a man who seemed to have difficulty speaking English. I couldn’t understand him nor get my prescription information across to him, so I received prescriptions only once, and one of them was wrong. Then, for three months, I ordered OTC products. I never received anything at any time. After three months they started billing me for a premium.