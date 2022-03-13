Letter to the editor: Bible is the framework for freedom

When the Reformation swept over Europe, it put the Bible in the hands of the people, revolutionized concepts of government and set the stage for America's Republic. With the influence of Samuel Rutherford, John Witherspoon and John Locke, the Bible became a framework for freedom. It brought about civil freedoms and benefits, which Western Europe and the United States have enjoyed for centuries. Those governments were based on God. Some, though, have since rejected Him, resulting in immorality and shambles. America dares not follow suit.

Rutherford asserted that the basic premise of government and law is the Bible, the word of God, rather than the word of any man, including the king. Rutherford argued that all men were under the law and not above it. Words, like rights, freedoms and laws, are meaningless without their divine origin.

Due process is part of the foundation of America as well. Somehow, the likes of Nancy Pelosi have lost their way. She supported imprisonment of more than three dozen alleged Jan. 6th "insurrectionists" (as she calls them). Cruelly, they have been held in solitary confinement without due process for months. A few years ago, under Obama's watch, she and Harry Reid did the same thing with the Bundy family. For more than a year they were locked-up without due process. She and Harry got away with it and most Americans never knew about it. That is not how America works.

Nancy May

Forsyth

