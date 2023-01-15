Letter to the Editor: Biden, a decent person, is succeeding

“During the more than four decades, dating back to the Nixon administration, that Joe Biden has been in public life, there have been more charismatic political leaders and wiser policymakers. But it is hard to think of anyone who, in basic human terms, has been more decent than Joe Biden.” That’s the opinion of veteran columnist Walter Shapiro who has covered the political beat for Roll Call, USA Today, Politics Daily, Time Newsweek, and the Washington Post.

The question is in today’s America can a president be successful being decent? After two years in office, take a look what President Biden has accomplished. Passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to increase investment in bridges and roads, airports, and broadband internet. Led by example to get more than 500 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations in the arms of Americans. Signed a bipartisan Safe Communities Act which created enhanced background checks, closed the “boyfriend loophole” and provided funds for youth mental health. Made the largest investment in American history to recognize climate change. Ended 20 years of war by pulling our troops out of Afghanistan. Cut child poverty in half. Capped senior prescription drug cost to $2000 per year. Signed the COVID-19 relief bill providing rent assistance and unemployment benefits.

Achieved the lowest unemployment rates ever. Signed legislation to impose a 15% minimum corporate tax. Strengthened the NATO alliance by endorsing the inclusion of Sweden and Finland. Authorized the assassination of Al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman Zawahiri. Used his executive order to give Medicare the power to negotiate for prescription drugs. Held Putin accountable for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by imposing stiff economic sanctions. Helped create more than 6.6 million jobs in one year, the most ever. Signed the PACT Act to address service members’ exposure to burn pits. Signed the CHIPS and Science Act to promote American manufacturing and innovation. Reauthorized the Violence against Women Act trough 2027.

Conservative Newt Gingrich recently said Biden gets things done because he is “calm and methodical and that the GOP underestimates Biden.” When Hurricane Ian hit Florida President Biden showed up in person to praise Governor DeSantis for his actions. In February when Ukraine asked for aid, President Biden reached out to Senator Mitch McConnell for advice and support.

If you listen to President Biden address major issues it’s always we Americans and our country. My belief is President Biden was elected and will have many successes in the next two years because he remains a decent person.

Pat Mischel

Glendive