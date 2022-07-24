Letter to the editor: Biden, Harris, don't have a clue about leadership

I`m writing in regards to George Sorenson and Robert Flanagan's letters to the editor.
I agree with Carla Holter (letter July 17) President Trump took care of America and the people. Yes, he was arrogant and needed to ease up on Tweets. We were energy efficient. He tried to shut the border down and China and Russia respected us. The clowns in there now have let in over two million illegals, criminals and gangs. It would take $5 billion to finish the wall. Now it will cost $300 billion to $500 billion a year to take care of illegals. All are Biden's mistakes.
He gave $8 billion in weapons to the Taliban. American troops were killed leaving Afghanistan. President Trump gave his paycheck to the veterans cemeteries. Congressmembers are multi-millionaires and not taking care of Americans. "Sad." Mr. Biden and Harris don' have a clue how to run a country or be leaders.
Darold Johnson
Billings