Letter to the editor: Biden responsible for Taliban takeover

Having just completed 20 years with the U.S. Army, I have personally overseen the dishonorable discharges of five soldiers. These discharges ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability. My last investigation was of a soldier who carelessly ran over and destroyed his weapon. The cost to the U.S. government was $1,500 for which the soldier was punished and forced to pay for.

In Afghanistan, we witnessed incompetent high-level military leaders lose $83 billion in weapons, ammunition, and equipment to the Taliban. Will President Biden hold anyone accountable for losing $83 billion like I did to that young soldier for losing $1,500?

If the buck really stops with President Biden, then he needs to make examples of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, NATO Commander of Afghanistan Austin Miller, and U.S. Central Command Commander Kenneth McKenzie.

President Obama killing Bin Laden in 2011 was the perfect opportunity to exit Afghanistan. Yet we stayed until Trump came along and forced the Pentagon to wind down the war. Perhaps Biden is afraid to confront the Pentagon and hold them accountable for losing $83 billion to the Taliban, and our U.S. Embassy.

Jason Rifkin

Missoula

