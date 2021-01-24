Letter to the editor: Biden right to kill Keystone

Once again The Billings Gazette editorial board tries to simultaneously play King Solomon and economic cheerleader for the Billings area by recommending the Keystone Pipeline be allowed, but with greater controls. Nice try, but the paper's position falls short in one critical area, the environment. Oil is the energy source of the 20th century, not the 21st century. Climate change is now dangerously close to being irrevocable, in large part because our society refuses to put oil in the rear-view mirror and move toward more sustainable, clean energy sources. The time to embrace wind, solar, and other more environmentally safe energy sources is now. Truly, there is no time to waste. Biden is right to shut this disaster-in-the-making project down.