In less than a year, Mr. Biden has destroyed our booming economy and let in over two million illegals. He has shut down America’s oil and gas independence. He has opened the borders and there is no vetting or checking illegals for COVID. Mr. Biden has broken laws that were put in place by Congress. Illegals are costing the taxpayers over $500 billion a year. He and Kamala are incompetent to hold office and should be removed. God help the USA.