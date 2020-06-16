Letter to the editor: Biden vs Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The choice between men this election has got folks talking. Both are old, white, and privileged. Each has difficulty stringing coherent sentences together and each desperately needs training to meet today’s sexual harassment workplace standards. Here, one might assume a draw if it weren’t for Biden categorically denying the charge (singular) against him while President Trump both denies and brags about his nefarious encounters with women.

Based on affiliation, Biden’s solid standing in the Democratic Party is well-known as is his record of behaving like a moderate Republican throughout his service in the senate. On the other hand, Trump, once a registered Democrat whose views aligned with abortion rights, now claims to be a Republican though his actions make it abundantly clear his allegiance is entirely unto himself. A vote for Trump will give more ground to the rabid alt-right-wing mask burners where, instead of slipping to the left, a Biden win will establish a more predictable center-led government — not what Bernie’s buds hoped for.

The chance that it will be necessary for the vice president to finish out this next term is high for both men and reason enough to consider those next in line. At the time of writing, Biden’s V.P. is undeclared.