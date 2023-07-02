An open letter to our Republican Congressmen and Senators.

"In an unprecedented move, 20 armed Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents carried out a raid on a gun store in Great Falls, seizing all Form 4473s — documents that record buyer’s information during firearms transactions." Jim Hoft.

I do not know the "probable cause" for this raid, although I believe it is to obtain the personal information of those who have legally purchased AR15 or similar guns. What's next, armed raids in the middle of the night at the homes of those individuals, by heavily armed IRS and ATF agents, to confiscate those legally purchased guns?

As a representative of "We the People," who has taken an oath to "preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States of America," can I assume you will become a very vocal defender of our God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution?

The Biden administrations' weaponizing of federal agencies against American citizens can only lead to more chaos and an armed confrontation, to the detriment of all. The current Republican leadership, in confronting these problems can be viewed in only two ways: they are either timid and inept, or complicit in the destruction of the Republic.

Where do you stand, and what steps are you taking to curb the increasingly dictatorial proclivities of the current administration? Our Constitutional Republic and freedoms are at stake.

God Bless America and the Constitution of the United States.

Howard Palmer

Thermopolis, Wyoming