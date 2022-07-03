 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Biden's pro-abortion stance is baffling

Dear President Biden,

You seem like a genuinely nice guy, someone I would enjoy meeting in person. But I am having trouble understanding your belief that depriving unborn babies of their God-given right to life is somehow justifiable. I imagine your position must be due to extreme political pressure. But since you are a father and grandfather, your pro-abortion stance baffles me, especially since you know firsthand what it is like to lose a child and you profess to be Catholic.

Someday, we will all have to meet our maker. When that day comes, we will have to explain whether or not we stood up to protect the most defenseless among us. I urge you as our national leader to stand up and defend our unborn brothers and sisters. You have the power to save countless lives.

I hope we can count on you to do the right thing.

Mary Newman

Missoula

