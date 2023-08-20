With skyrocketing prescription drug prices, Montanans are left to choose between paying for their life-saving prescriptions or essentials like food or housing. It’s time for Congress to come together and crack down on Big pharma’s abuse of the U.S. patent system at the expense of patients. I urge Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines to work with members from both parties to pass the bipartisan Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, introduced by Sens. Cornyn and Blumenthal.

Big pharma companies continue to exploit loopholes in the patent system to keep more affordable competition out of the market and give them unimpeded pricing power over essential medications. By suppressing competition in the prescription drug marketplace, Big pharma has been free to repeatedly hike prices, including increases on almost 1,000 medications in just the first month of 2023.

By passing Cornyn-Blumenthal, Congress would strengthen the U.S. patent system and make it much harder for Big pharma to game the system at the expense of patients. This legislation would increase market competition and usher in more affordable competition for some of our most deserving patients. Senator Tester and Senator Daines need to act for the sake of Montanans and vote yes on the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act.

Jack Larson

Miles City