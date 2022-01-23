Letter to the editor: Big Sky Liberty Alliance deserves thanks

A big thank you to Big Sky Liberty Alliance for the event they sponsored at the Billings Convention Center recently. Dr. Peter McCullough spoke before a capacity gathering of enthusiastic supporters: unmasked, unvaccinated and unafraid. Montana doctor Mike Uphues helped field questions from audience members afterwards.

The outpouring of support from all those who braved the snowy cold to enjoy the benefit of this man's expertise as a cardiologist, internist, epidemiologist, professor and foremost published expert in his field was wonderful. He is also the premiere expert on COVID-19, early treatment options available and the experimental mRNA injections being marketed as vaccines.

Lauren Zachmann first led us in the pledge of allegiance as we stood, hand on heart, facing a prominently displayed American flag. Dr. McCullough dived into the data while displaying scientific studies on multiple jumbo screens. He covered a wide range of information and everyone was stunned by the data he produced that for reasons which have become obvious are suppressed by mainstream news outlets and social media.