Letter to the editor: Bill boosts energy upgrades

The Montana Legislature meets every other year. If you pay attention, you may have noticed quite a bit of controversy coming out of Helena this winter.

I’d like to draw your attention to a bill that is refreshingly bipartisan. It could give small businesses and farms and ranches a boost without costing taxpayers a dime.

The bill is C-PACE: Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements. C-PACE is an energy efficiency financing tool for businesses and non-profits. It can help protect the character and heritage in our old churches and buildings by providing funds to upgrade windows and HVAC systems or refill insulation. It can also help property owners build energy efficiency into new construction.

We know that energy efficiency upgrades save more money than they cost over the long-term, but the upfront costs can be hard to afford, especially after the difficulties of 2020. C-PACE helps business owners immediately start saving on their monthly utility bills. With that savings, they can make smart investments in their businesses or in their communities.