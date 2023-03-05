Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton National Parks receive a lot of money for tourism purposes. Animals inside the parks are managed by National Park federal budgets and their own gains. However, wildlife tends to migrate outside the parks year-round and they are not taken care of out there. Some animals carry diseases that can kill livestock and jeopardize local production in adjacent areas outside the parks. Moreover, these movements increase the risk for wildlife vehicle collisions.

The House Joint Resolution 8 proposes a conservation fee in parks that would go to Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and the Blackfeet tribal governments. This money will allow them to keep the hazards of seasonal wildlife migration under control. This bill is protecting local production and public safety. It is wisely using the tourism industry gains for a statewide benefit. I would like to commend our senators and representatives for considering this legislation and encourage both the House and Senate to pass this Joint Resolution 8.