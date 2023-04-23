I’m an employee of a company that employs over 300 employees and 100 contractors in Billings. I’m a mother of two children under 5, both in daycare. I support HB 648.

In 2018, my husband and I started looking for child care at the same time we announced that we were expecting. We looked at five different daycares in Billings, all of which had waitlists. Ultimately, we only got a spot in two centers, one of which has since closed. We didn’t have the option to pick the lowest-cost provider. There simply isn’t enough child care in Billings for this luxury.

In June of last year, we welcomed a second child. Our monthly daycare cost is $1400 which is roughly the same as our mortgage and more than $17,000 annually, even with the multiple-child discount offered by our daycare.

At the end of the day, our family is able to make this work, but there are many families that can’t. The bill provides much need support for those families. Many low-income families rely on two incomes to survive. Supporting families is good for our economy.

I ask the Montana Senate to please pass HB 648.

Caitlin Shanley

Billings