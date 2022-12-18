Letter to the editor: Bill should not have made it to Washington

First, this land was sold to the U.S. government in 1895 at a fair price. Second, a federal judge, John Paul Wiese, awarded the tribe $4.265 million based on that the tribe was short changed in this deal. (No they were not!). Third, now Jon Tester has presented SB1911, the Fort Belknap Water Settlement Bill, which hides inside of the bill, but contains the giving of the Grinnell lands (lands from southern border of present Fort Belknap reservation to the south for approximately 5 miles).

You, me and many others will lose this land! The land was sold to the U.S. government in 1895, game over! Final sale! We all own it! This bill needs to be killed! It never should have made it to Washington without the approval of the people of Montana. It is written as a reward from Tester for the tribe voting him into office. Maybe Tester needs to go also! Such a childish thing to do! Please voice you thoughts and concerns to Tester, Daines and Rosendale now, and the rest of the government people in Washington D.C. The bill is being pushed now to sneak it by the public and the people of Montana (dirty!). Don't wait.