Did you know the State of Montana does not require any in-person instruction to complete an online hunter education course? As a volunteer hunter education instructor, it’s my firm belief that firearm safety and handling cannot be responsibly taught in an online-only environment. Thankfully, this issue would be fixed by passing Rep. Marilyn Marler’s House Bill 243.

Her bill would make in-person field courses with firearm safety training a required component of FWP’s online education course. So far, her legislation has received bipartisan support in Montana’s House of Representatives and will soon be considered by the Senate. I urge all Montana lawmakers to swiftly pass this bill.

Hunter Education is one of the most important tools to protect Montana’s cherished hunting tradition. These courses increase safety, improve hunter behavior, and instill responsibility. Hunter education helps educate new generations of hunters, including many adults who don’t have previous hunting experience.

While HB 243 is an important step forward, there is more work to do. The heart of the Montana hunter education program is a bench of dedicated and qualified hunter education volunteers. Unfortunately, the number of hunter education instructors has declined in recent years and needs to be replenished. If you have a passion for passing on firearm safety knowledge and hunter responsibilities, I urge you to consider volunteering. The future of hunting depends on how well we prepare the next generation of hunters to become responsible ambassadors of the sport.

Rachel Buswell

Missoula