Letter to the editor: Billings benefits from Rocky Mountain College

As a longtime supporter of Rocky Mountain College and previous trustee, my wife Tancy and I were recently named honorary chairs of the Black-Tie Blue Jeans fundraiser. The main purpose of this event is to increase funds for scholarships, making quality education more affordable, and attracting talented students to Billings. Given this time of rising inflation, it is especially important to increase available funds to recruit students for our local workforce.

I am writing to thank those who supported this year’s scholarship fund drive. Along with your financial support, I encourage each of you to take advantage of opportunities to get to know the students at Rocky. Many bring new perspectives to our community and, our diverse economy provides opportunities for job training and mentoring that Rocky alone cannot provide. With your help, that can be a win/win for the students and the community!

Dr. Bob Wilmouth, and the leadership at Rocky, have a bold vision for the future where partnerships with local businesses, like healthcare and aviation, can attract students while serving the needs of southeast Montana. These partnerships have allowed the addition of accredited doctorate degrees and lifted Rocky to the “university” level.

The pictures of Rocky developing under the Rims are inspiring and I am thankful for the sacrifice our ancestors made to provide this incredible community asset. Billings has benefited through the years from Rocky Mountain College, and it can benefit many future generations to come.

Ralph Spence

Billings