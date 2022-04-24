 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Billings Christian School needs to address safety

Billings Christian School poses traffic and public safety concerns. With three schools in this area on Grand Avenue: Ben Steele, Grace Montessori, and BCS; each has some amount of traffic during peak hours, but BCS’s traffic jam goes far and above anything else.

Ben Steele and Montessori have appropriate space for pick-up and drop-off on campus. BCS does not. Ben Steele serves 6th–8th grade, and Montessori is a preschool. BCS however, is a K-8 with plans to expand the middle school and build a new high school on or near their current campus.

BCS will spend $2.7 million on these plans by 2023. But with zero mention of plans alleviate the public safety hazard caused by their campus.

There are slight slow-downs near Ben Steele and Montessori but nothing near the absolute, total traffic jam that is inevitably in front of BCS every morning. I have seen people pass on the double yellow line and near accidents too many times. Calls to see what their plan is, are met with a resounding obliviousness I’ve rarely seen. I guess they didn’t notice the mile of traffic and blaring car horns out the front window twice a day.

With $2.7 million and such a Christian mindset, you’d think they might do a little bit more to protect the community they claim to care so much about. I’m all ears for their plan to fix this dangerous problem.

Nicole Kiner

Billings

