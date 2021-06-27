Letter to the editor: Billings city unfairly profiteering

I see that the city has decided to take advantage of the opportunity to gouge property owners by raising property taxes. It doesn't matter that the temporary increase in property values is likely a bubble created by the pandemic. Taxpayers are already contending with rampant inflation. We are also suffering from poorly funded schools and some of the most underpaid teachers in the U.S. We are losing good teachers in droves and our children are receiving a substandard education. City services are continuing to degrade. What I want to know is, just what are we going to get for this blatant profiteering on the part of local government?
Susan DeCamp
Billings