The Billings Clinic–Logan Health merger is bad for Montana and the wrong solution to the problems facing both systems.

Solutions crafted by Billings Clinic “leadership” have resulted in a death spiral of continuous problems. The singular march towards a Level 1 trauma center at the expense of everything else has alienated most of the staff. The respected anesthesia group was run off and replaced with a group owned by wealthy private equity owners from Wall Street and Korea. Is that who we want making healthcare decisions for Montanans?

Entire departments have been decimated due to toxic and out-of-touch leadership. Most layers of management are ineffective bordering on incompetent and have driven a mass exodus of physicians, nurses, and other critical staff. Unsurprisingly, many of these professionals have moved to the rival hospital up the street, proving that it’s not about pay or location. It’s about an absence of leadership.

Now “leadership” thinks combining systems will improve the stability of both hospitals? As someone who advises companies on mergers, I can tell you that the successful hospitals right now are the small and nimble ones that can swiftly navigate the many challenges present in healthcare today. The big systems are the ones left floundering, just as the Billings Clinic has for years.

The Billings Clinic needs new leadership, board and admin, not a merger. Unfortunately, the people bearing the consequences of these disastrous decisions are the ones who deserve it the least — the patients and the community.

Peter Tomlin

Billings