Letter to the editor: Billings Clinic saved my life

Here’s a shout out to the COVID staff at the Billings Clinic. Recently, I had the misfortune of contracting the virus. This whole ordeal was was brutal. In fact, there were times when people actually thought I was done for. Through it all, this elite team, from the ICU unit to the recovery floor aggressively attacked this virus, while at the same time, treated me with total respect and kindness. From doctors to CNA, they are the elite and premier caretakers. Thank you and God, bless all of you.
Henry Contreraz
Molt