Letter to the editor: Billings commerce threatened by increased crime

As the owner of the Northern Hotel, my business depends on people wanting to come to Billings. In the past, that’s been pretty reliable, between business and leisure travel. COVID-19 really hit us hard, as you’d expect. As we have begun to find our way out of the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot more bookings, and a lot of joy returning to our city. While the Delta variant threatens this progress, there’s another factor that is just as concerning, and that is crime in Billings. We all see the challenges our downtown faces, with an influx of transients, shootings in our alleys, and a significant rise in all kinds of crime, mostly fueled by meth and other drug use.

If we can’t fix this soon, crime is only going to get worse, and make our city less attractive to those wanting to visit, and less livable for those who call it home. I’ve heard time and time again that our first-responders are stretched too thin. The number of calls for service is up, while their funding and staffing levels are basically flat. Our police and fire do a fantastic job with what they have. But a city that’s growing as fast as Billings — and facing as big a threat as this crime wave — must reassess how we are providing our first-responders with the resources they need to keep us safe. That’s why I’m supporting the Public Safety Mill Levy this fall, and I hope you will.