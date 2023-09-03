It warmed my heart to read the article and view the video about Billings firefighters Austin Ray, Jordan Greenwood and Taig O'Donnell rescuing Bakerloo the cat from a sure death by hanging from a tree if not for them.

Not only do those folks risk their lives by running into burning buildings, they also rescue helpless critters from trees.

And thank you to the Billings Gazette for printing the article. With what seems so much negativity in the media sometimes, it was refreshing to see the article.

Becky K. White

Billings